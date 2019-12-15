GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver crashed into a Gresham retail store Saturday afternoon but fortunately no one was hurt.

The crash happened at the Lane Bryant store in Gresham, located at 761 NW 12th St.

Gresham Fire said an older woman mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. She hit another car, then crashed through the front of the Lane Bryant store and stopped when she struck a wall about a third of the way through the store.

The driver’s son-in-law drove the car out of the store once it was safe to do so.