PORTLAND, Ore. — People in a small Pennsylvania town are wrapping their arms around a Gresham family that’s mourning the death of a loved one.

“The love shown is right here,” said Traci Dominguez. “We’re surrounded by it.”

According to KGW’s affiliate in Pennsylvania, Dominguez’s niece, Haley Lorenzen of Gresham, moved east in November to pursue a relationship with Phillip Walters.

The two met online.

In late December Phillips called police to say Lorenzen was missing. Another woman Phillips was involved with told authorities he killed Lorenzen and dumped her body in a river. Phillips has since been charged with homicide.

Lorenzen’s body has not yet been found.

“We miss her and want to find her and bring her home,” said Dominguez.

Lorenzen’s family has been traveling back and forth between Oregon and Pennsylvania. With expenses mounting, the community Lorenzen was just starting to settle into is raising money for her family.

“We all came together,” said Art Coolbaugh, owner of the bar that hosted the fundraiser. “Heard about family and what they were facing going back and forth to Oregon.”

The good deed has not gone unnoticed by Lorenzen’s family. They find comfort in knowing so many people care.

“They’re complete strangers,” said Dominguez. “But they’re extended family for the rest of our lives.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with expenses. You can find more information here.