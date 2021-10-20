Police called to scene of reported shooting in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — More than two dozen police units responded to a report of a shooting in Gresham on Wednesday.
The call came in at about 1:45 p.m. and the caller reported hearing the sound of gunshots at the 2700 block of Northeast Rene Avenue. Gresham police initially said there were reports of at least two people with injuries, but a public information officer on scene later said only one person was shot. The department has not yet released other details.
The scene is near the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. A KGW photographer reported seeing police cars arrive at an apartment complex across the street from the medical campus.
This is a developing story and will be updated.