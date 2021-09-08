Two juveniles seriously hurt in Gresham shooting

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near Thom Park in Gresham.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Two juveniles were hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Gresham.

Gresham police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. off Southeast Ninth Street and Liberty Avenue near Thom Park, located next to East Gresham Elementary and Dexter McCarty Middle School.

The victims were driven in a private vehicle to a Carl's Jr. parking lot, where an officer was flagged down, police said. The two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment but are expected to survive.

A police spokesman said a tan, older sedan was believed to be involved in the shooting, and detectives are actively investigating.