Police look for suspect seen throwing 'chunk of concrete' at person's head outside Portland store

Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing a large chunk of concrete at the victim back in early March.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gresham Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video throwing a large slab of concrete at a person, hitting them in the face.

The assault took place back in March in front of the Glisan Market Moa Chain on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 162nd Avenue.

The video of the attack has been circulating on social media. It shows two people outside the store, when another person walks up, throws the concrete directly at one of their faces and runs away. The person who was hit is seen falling on the ground.

The Gresham Police Department has not released any details as to what lead up to the attack or victim information.

In a released image of the suspect from Gresham Police, it shows a person wearing a black jacket leaving the store.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.

