GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-month-old girl who last seen with her mother almost a week ago.

A court order said the infant, Phoenix Burks, was supposed to be taken into protective custody on Aug. 1, according to Gresham police. When the Department of Human Services contacted her mother, 20-year-old Raemi Carter, she immediately left with Phoenix.

Police said Carter has connections in Oregon, California and Nevada.

Anyone with information about Phoenix’s whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333 or 911, if needed.