GRESHAM, Ore. -- Two officers opened fire and killed a man early Friday morning who threatened them with a weapon, according to Gresham police.

Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a call of a suspicious vehicle in Southwest Gresham. When they arrived, the suspect sped away. Police did not start a pursuit.

A short time later, police found the car crashed on Pleasant View Drive north of Highland Drive. Shots were fired. Details of the gunfire and weapon were not released.

The East County Major Crime Team is investigating the shooting.

