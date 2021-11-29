Gresham police looking for more witnesses to 24-year-old's shooting death

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are investigating the homicide of a 24-year-old man who was found shot at Pat Pfeifer Park on Sunday, November 28.



According to the Gresham Police Department, at around 8:43 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a death investigation at Pat Pfeifer Park, located at 424 172nd Avenue where they found a man shot.



The victim was identified as 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias. Santos-Elias died of those injuries and the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.