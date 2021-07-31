Police investigate deadly exchange of gunfire in Gresham

One man died in the shooting, near Northeast 181st Avenue and Halsey Street. Officers across the street responded when they heard gunshots.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are investigating a fatal Saturday morning shooting near Northeast 181st Avenue and Halsey Street.

Around 8:00 a.m., police said there was an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot at 1509 NE 181st Ave. The people involved were reportedly two males who knew each other.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call when they heard the gunshots from across the street. They quickly located one of the males dead at the scene.

No names or suspect description were released immediately after the shooting.

Police said there have been no arrests as of Saturday evening.