GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police say 8-month-old Kahlani Crane Chavez is safe and has been reunited with her mother.

Earlier this evening, police had asked for the public’s help in finding the infant, who had last been seen with her father on July 26.

B.J. Crane Jr., 27, of Portland was supposed to return his daughter, Kahlani, to her biological mother on July 27, according to police.

Crane had not been in communication with his family or police since then.