Gresham MAX improvements mean some station closures starting Sunday

The Blue Line Improvement Project is nearing completion, but the final steps require a week-long closure of five Gresham stations.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Heads up for riders of the MAX Blue Line: TriMet is finishing some upgrades to the east end of the line in Gresham, starting this weekend. Part of the work involves rebuilding the only wooden trestle bridge in the entire MAX System.

The nearly year-long Gresham Max Improvement Project is in the home stretch, but that means there’s a week of station closures and shuttle-bus detours for riders who typically use stops from Ruby Junction to Cleveland Avenue -- that’s the east end of the Blue Line.

Starting Sunday, TriMet will close those five stations to finish signal upgrades, improve the rail crossing at Eastman Parkway, which will close a section of the parkway for one day, and make repairs to a nearly 80-year-old trestle bridge over Fairview Creek, the only one of it’s kind in the entire MAX system.

Tyler Graf of TriMet says, “We acquired it in the early 80s as we were developing the MAX Blue line, and this will be the first significant refurb of that trestle in almost 40 years.”

In recent months, TriMet says about 2,100 riders a day commute on this part of the Blue Line. Shuttle buses will follow the normal MAX schedule closely, but it’s still good to plan ahead.

“We still encourage people to plan up to 15 extra minutes for their commutes, and understand that due to COVID-19 precautions, we are limiting the number of passengers on buses to between 19 and 24 passengers,” said Graf.

Regular service resumes Sunday, October 18, once the project is wrapped up.