STEVENSON, Wash. — A 52-year-old man who reportedly jumped off a cliff at Rock Creek Falls in Skamania County was rescued Wednesday evening.

Initial reports indicated the man, Robert J. Sellars of Gresham, fell, but the U.S. Coast Guard later said he jumped.

A Coast Guard helicopter assisted with the rescue and took the man to a Portland hospital.

The man reportedly had no feeling below his waistline, the Coast Guard said.

