GRESHAM, Ore. — Detectives in Gresham need help tracking down the driver who hit a 30-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

"You need to come forward and tell the truth," said Hope Hickmon Woods, the victim's mother.

Hickmon Woods spent Thursday afternoon going in and out of businesses along Southeast Stark.

"I'm just trying to see if I can find any evidence or anything to find out what happened to my son," she said.

Her son, John McDonald, is laid up at OHSU. Investigators believe McDonald was hit by a car. It happened around 7:30pm on February 15 near Southeast Stark and 215th.

"Supposedly they found him face down in the ditch somewhere around here," said Hickmon Woods. "I'm not sure if it was in the bushes."

McDonald suffered broken bones, cuts, and bruises. He has severe brain damage. His body temperature is fluctuating.

"I feel like it's the devil and God having a war with each other and God is going to win," said Hickmon Woods.

As McDonald fights for his life at the hospital, detectives are working to track down the driver who fled the scene following the crash.

"Why," asked Sam Woods, McDonald's stepfather. "What was going on with you that you hit someone and just leave them?"

"I just want whoever hit him to come forward," added Hickmon Woods. "I know it's bothering them and if it doesn't then you're spineless and heartless."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Gresham Police Department.

