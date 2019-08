GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Fire crews pulled two swimmers from the Columbia River on Tuesday evening.

The agency tweeted that a person is trapped in the current around 5:30 p.m.

A fire spokesperson said two people on inner tubes started swimming in the river when they got tired near the Chinook Landing and were unable to get to shore.

A rescue team arrived and pulled them out of the water.

Medics evaluated the swimmers, but a fire spokesperson said they were not expected to go to a hospital.