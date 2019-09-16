GRESHAM, Ore. — Two abandoned dogs are in the care of Multnomah County Animal Control after one was rescued from off of a cliff with a steep and potentially deadly drop off.

According to Gresham County Fire Department, two dogs had been abandoned in a park in Troutdale. Officials were able to locate one quickly but the other was found the next day 50 feet down a steep hill.

The dog was next to a waterfall and directly above a cliff that had a 100 foot drop off into Beaver Creek.

Crews were able to lower a firefighter down on ropes. He was able to get the dog into a pillowcase and up to street level and safety.