PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council was expected to talk about a conditional ban on plastic straws in Portland during its meeting Wednesday morning.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced a resolution that asks the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to develop a strategy to reduce the use of plastic straws in the city by October 1.

"Plastic straws are one of the top ten items that are found littered on U.S. coastlines," the mayor's office said in a press release. "They are littering Portland's waterfront, streets and parks, and have a negative impact on wildlife habitats as they float through the rivers into the ocean."

The mayor's office said more than 100 restaurants, bars and businesses in Portland have already said they'll change their straw policies, donate to the campaign or volunteer for clean-up activities in the city.

The Portland chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, which was responsible for spearheading the plastic bag ban in Portland, is backing a #DitchTheStrawPDX effort. On the Surfrider website, a map shows where the restaurants are located. The list of establishments participating continues to grow.

