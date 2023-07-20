Portland firefighters put out grass fire burning up against building in 10 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters put out a grass fire in Northwest Portland that was threatening a building, Portland Fire & Rescue reported Thursday afternoon.
The first report came in around 2:53 p.m. Portland Fire said the brush fire was up against a "metal-clad building" in the 2200 block of Northwest Front Avenue near the Willamette River. Crews inspected the inside of the building while dousing the outside of the structure with water. Portland Fire stopped train traffic in the area temporarily for the safety of firefighters.
By 3:02, Portland Fire reported the fire had been extinguished and some firefighters were staying at the scene to make sure the fire hadn't extended into the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.