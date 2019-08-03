HILLSBORO, Ore. — As the winter season winds down more of us explore the great outdoors and the best place to start may be just down the road beyond the next hill.

At Hillsboro’s Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve you’ll find wildlife at every turn: a solitary eagle perched on watch, scurrying shorebirds probing muck of the marshes or v-shaped flocks winging from this place to that.

Less than 20 miles from Portland, Jackson Bottom Wetlands is about as grassroots as it gets, according to education specialist Sarah Pinnock.

“People come here and want to learn about wildlife and wetlands so we make that opportunity available to them in any way we can because we really like that.”

Born in the 1980’s of a partnership between the city of Hillsboro, local citizens and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and it transformed 700 acres of wasteland into a a wildlife paradise.

The Preserve’s wetlands and trails surround an Education Center where hands on exhibits teach you about the environment.

In the middle you will see that a massive eagle nest rules this roost.

“The nest was cut out of a dead cottonwood tree several years ago,” noted the Preserve’s Manager, Ed Becker. “It was abandoned by the bald eagles and now provides a very unique exhibit; sort of a centerpiece for us and just a wonderful thing to have.”

Twenty miles away as the eagle flies, discover what I like to call a “back pocket wilderness:” Tualatin Hills Nature Center , It’s a 260-acre oasis of wildness in the heart of Beaverton that is prized for many reasons.

The parkland offers miles of paved and soft surface trails, two creeks (Beaverton Creek and Cedar Mill Creek) that merge inside the park to provide water everywhere.

No need to worry about getting your feet wet though for a wheelchair accessible boardwalk rises about the wetlands to give you easy access.

You can duck in and escape foul weather at the Education Center for hands on exhibits and classrooms.

It’s really such a special place – a wild place in the middle of an urban and suburban area; something we’re pretty lucky to have in Beaverton.

Consider yourself ‘lucky’ when you discover the new trails and jaw-dropping views atop the nearby Cooper Mountain Nature Park.

“I think that’s the most common reaction when you visit Cooper Mountain for the first time,” said Scott Hinderman. “Wow, what a view! It’s one those undiscovered gems. We are surrounded by a vast sea of urban area in this part of Washington County and all of a sudden you have this little island up here.”

More than 3 miles of trails for hiking and exploring a unique pine and doug fir upland forest that also contains unique and prized white oak savannah areas too.

“Deer are common up here and raptors are a favorite,” added Scott. “Red tailed hawks are easy to spot this time of year and the owls are more often heard hooting too. Best time to hear them is early in the morning or just before dusk.”

The new Cooper Mountain Education Center offers classroom space and a full suite of activities are available on the weekends for youngsters and adults.

But for the most part, folks come to the Cooper Mountain Nature Park to get away from it all.

Hinderman added that the best part is you won’t have far to travel to reach the site either:

“There are many people who come up here just to sit on a bench and enjoy the solitude. This is one of the quieter places in the Beaverton area and visitors like it that way.”

If you would like to visit more of Oregon – consider a walk on the wild side with my latest book: “Grant’s Getaways: Oregon Adventures with the Kids.” You’ll find activities to engage any kid, from archery to clamming on the coast to hunting for thundereggs to zip-lining through trees in an aerial adventure park.

In addition, be sure to check out “Grant’s Getaways Guide to Wildlife Watching in Oregon.” you will enjoy 48 uniquely Oregon adventures highlighting my fish and wildlife encounters. scores of colorful photos by “grant’s getaways” photographer, Jeff Kastner, show off some of our finest moments in the field. you can also learn more about many of my favorite Oregon adventures in: "Grant's Getaways: 101 Oregon Adventures."