Wednesday was the first day of school for students in Portland Public Schools.

For students at Grant High School, it was the first time in two years that they set foot in a newly remodeled school.

“It's completely brand new and even the outside, the bricks are clean it's beautiful,” said Ruby Paustian, a Grant High School senior.

The outside façade of the school may look the same, but the inside is completely updated.

The entrance has been redone, along with the library, restrooms and gym.

One detail that is a nod to the school’s history can be seen just by walking through the halls. The wood paneling on some of the walls is from the old 1956 gym.

The remodel is thanks to a $158 million dollar renovation project that spanned the last couple years.

Grant is the third high school in Portland Public Schools to be modernized as part of a bond passed back in 2012.

“We're welcoming over 1,800 students to a newly modernized school, with incredible teaching and learning environments, very tech enabled classrooms safety and security features, brand new athletic facilities,” said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.

A special grand opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 for the community to check out the new space.

The ribbon cutting happens at 10 a.m.

