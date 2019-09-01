A grandmother died and parents and a child were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday morning at Northeast 160th and Everett, according to Lt. Rich Chatman of the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Arriving crews said the apartment was fully ablaze when they arrived.

KGW spoke with neighbors who said they helped a father get a daughter out of the building. The mother emerged from the back of the apartment screaming that there were people inside, the neighbor said.

A grandmother in the apartment was unaccounted for. Fire crews found her body in the home, near the front door, Chatman said.

The parents and the daughter, age 8, were taken to the hospital suffering smoke inhalation. They were expected to survive.

Chatman said it appeared the fire spread quickly. It was confined to the one unit.

"This is a worst-case scenario," Chatman said. "It's 3:30 in the morning, you're sleeping. You're not expecting this."

Information about smoke detectors was not available.

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.