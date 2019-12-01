GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s husband, Dan Little, cleaned up the trash overflowing from the bathrooms at the Mt. Hood National Forest Sno-Park, and he sent the bill to President Donald Trump.

Gov. Brown posted photos of her husband’s work and an invoice to the president on Twitter Friday.

“This is just one of the many reasons I love my husband, Dan. He visited Mt. Hood National Forest Sno-Park, and like many national parks across the country, found it a mess due to the partial government shutdown. He cleaned the bathrooms—and sent the bill to President Trump,” Brown wrote.

The federal government has been in a partial shutdown for 21 days. It will be the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Many employees have been instructed not to come to work, which means no one has been cleaning the bathrooms on federal land.

No word on whether Trump has seen or received the bill.