Gov. Brown to discuss COVID-19, State of the State address at news conference

The governor will be joined by state health and education leaders.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a Friday morning news conference to discuss her State of the State address and Oregon’s fight against COVID-19.

KGW will stream the 11 a.m. news conference in the video player above and on YouTube.

Brown defended her approach to the pandemic during Thursday’s virtual State of the State address, saying Oregon is doing a better job than “most of the country.” She compared Oregon’s effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus to a marathon.

“In a short race, like the 100-meter dash, you run as hard as you can for a short period of time," Brown said. "In a marathon, you have to play the long game.”

Brown also highlighted proposals that may be introduced during the 2021 legislative session, including increasing the state's firefighting resources, expanding broadband access in rural communities, increasing health care funding and expanding the automatic voter registration system.