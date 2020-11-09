Live: Oregon wildfire update from Gov. Kate Brown

Emergency personnel in Oregon say an estimated 500,000 people statewide are under some level of evacuation orders.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a 1 p.m. news conference to give an update on the fires burning across the state.

Brown will be joined by state fire and emergency officials.

Emergency personnel in Oregon say an estimated 500,000 people statewide are under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires and they expect that number to grow. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 36 active wildfires had burned more than 850,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard.

There have been at least five confirmed deaths due to wildfires as of Friday morning.

In her news conference Thursday, Brown said firefighters hoped that by Friday afternoon they could transition from saving lives to fire suppression and containment.

While much of the east winds across Oregon had lessened, Doug Grafe, Oregon's chief deputy state fire marshal, said a change in the windy weather was necessary before firefighters could gain the upper hand on the fires in Clackamas County and elsewhere.