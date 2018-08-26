Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered that all flags at Oregon public buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday in honor of Senator John McCain.

McCain died Saturday following a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

"Yesterday we lost an American hero. Senator McCain's maverick sensibility meant he faced disagreement from both sides of the aisle. But, regardless of where he stood, his colleagues always knew his style was deeply rooted in an unflinching commitment to our country," Governor Kate Brown said. "Dan and I are sending condolences to the entire McCain family during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to live on."

