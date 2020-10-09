Gov. Brown to hold news conference on Oregon wildfires

On Wednesday, the governor said Oregonians should expect to see a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss the latest developments as wildfires burn across the state, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

As of 10:35 a.m. Thursday, 33 active wildfires have burned nearly 924,199 acres throughout the state. At least three people have died.

During her news conference on Wednesday, the governor said Oregonians should expect to see a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives. The communities of Detroit in Marion County; Blue River and Vida in Lane County; and Phoenix and Talent in Jackson County are "substantially destroyed," Brown said.

Earlier on Thursday, Brown has issued an executive order to help prevent price-gouging.

Under Executive Order No. 20-42, Brown declared Oregon is experiencing an "abnormal market disruption due to the wildfires."

The declaration means that a merchant or wholesaler "may not sell or offer to sell essential consumer goods or services for an amount that represents an unconscionably excessive price," according to Oregon Revised Statute 401.965.