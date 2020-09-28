Gov. Brown issues new ban on residential evictions in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday issued a new ban on residential evictions from Sept. 30 through Dec. 31.
The state’s current moratorium on residential and commercial evictions continues through Wednesday, Sept. 30. Brown’s new executive order effectively extends Oregon’s ban on non-payment residential evictions through the end of the year.
Brown cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation caused by historic wildfires in Oregon as reasons to continue the eviction ban.
“Housing is a critical human need, and, as we enter cold and flu season during a pandemic––and as many students learn remotely from home––it is absolutely critical that people not be turned out of their homes,” Brown said in a statement. “While my action today will address the immediate issue of preventing residential evictions through the end of the year, it is my hope that, when the Legislature next meets, they will take up the larger issues we need to address regarding housing relief.”