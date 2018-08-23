PORTLAND, Ore. — An ad funded by a political non-profit group has prompted a response from the Democratic Party of Oregon and Gov. Kate Brown, who wants the ad pulled from the airwaves.

The ad, which has been running on KGW and other stations around the state of Oregon, shows a mother reading a "scary story" to her two young children.

The story paints a bleak landscape of Oregon: "homeless people are everywhere, foster children don't have enough to eat and seniors are abused in nursing homes."

It goes on to claim, "you can sell drugs while running a daycare," a reference to a loophole in state law that has allowed a marijuana dispensary owner to also run a child care operation.

So who's behind the ad? And can you really sell drugs while running a daycare?

The ad is part of a months-long TV ad campaign against Gov. Brown by Priority Oregon, a political non-profit group. Because of that designation, Priority Oregon is not required by law to reveal who is funding them or how much they're spending.

"There's these hard-hitting ads and people say, 'Who's behind that?' The group says, 'We're telling you everything the law requires us to tell you [and] we're not going to tell you who's behind it.' There's a very good chance we're never going to find out," Assistant Professor at Pacific University Jim Moore said.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Gov. Brown's campaign asked KGW and other stations around the state earlier this week to stop running the ad.

"Oregonians deserve the truth, and they deserve to know who is trying to influence their elections," the governor told KGW Thursday.

State Rep. Rob Nosse (D) and the Democratic Party of Oregon held a news conference earlier that day criticizing Priority Oregon's advertisements. Nosse also asked Republican candidate Knute Buehler to respond, even though his name is never mentioned in the ads.

RELATED: Brown vs. Buehler, a closer look at the contentious ads in the governor's race

"Knute Buehler, I hope you're listening because this kind of smear campaign is not like you. I've considered you a friend and I hope you'll denounce what Priority Oregon is doing," State Rep. Rob Nosse said.

What about the "bedtime story" ad's claims that you can sell drugs while running a daycare?

Gov. Brown's campaign says that's clearly illegal, and therefore, the ad violates the law.

However, KGW's news partners at the Oregonian last year reported a man was able to run a "hands-off" daycare and own a marijuana dispensary due to a loophole in state law.

In Oregon, TV stations are required to run all political ads that meet certain standards. So far, no station has pulled the ad.

Buehler's campaign released the following statement via email regarding Priority Oregon:

The Buehler campaign has no involvement with nor control over what this, or other independent groups may do, or say in this campaign — about any candidate, unlike Governor Brown who has coordinated false attack ads on the air. Knute has spoken at length and proposed solutions to fix the sad and well documented problems with state foster care programs. More than complaints about ads, these kids need leadership and solutions.

A spokesperson for Priority Oregon said the following in an email:

It’s ironic that Governor Brown’s supporters are holding this press conference on the same day journalists have reported an Oregon man was sentenced to 94 years in prison for sexually abusing a foster child in his care. Instead of protesting television ads that highlight Governor Brown’s failed record, Brown’s supporters should be protesting the abuse and neglect of children and seniors on Governor Brown’s watch.

© 2018 KGW