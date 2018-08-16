PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has taken a new step to put the state’s epidemic of addiction in the spotlight.

On Thursday, the governor signed a declaration making September "Recovery Month." It’s just one more step toward making Oregon a "Recovery State."

Local and state leaders came together at a hotel in downtown Portland to talk about plans to help Oregonians struggling with addiction.

“Everyone in this room is all too familiar with this crisis,” said Brown.

Brown has called Oregon’s drug addiction problem a "public health crisis."

It's something Dr. Marvin Seppala is closely familiar with. He has dealt with addiction himself and is now helping others who are dealing with the disease. He is the Chief Medical Officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. It’s a national addiction treatment system. He’s based in Portland.

“Started drinking at 12, was using drugs by 15, dropped out of high school at 17, treatment that year at Hazelden where I work now [but] in Minnesota. Got sober at 19, haven't used drugs and alcohol since,” he said.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Seppala said the spotlight Governor Brown is shining on addiction is important.

Brown said the ball is now rolling to figure out a framework to address addiction in the state, long term.

“Oregon has never had a comprehensive treatment program. We are working hard to put that framework in place as quickly as possible,” said Brown.

She has a very personal connection as well. Her grandfather struggled with drug addiction his entire life. She said it still affects her family today. Her story is one all too many know all too well.

“We're last in the nation in treatment access. We need so much help to get this off the ground,” said Seppala. “We have an opportunity to become the state of recovery.”

KGW reached out to Representative Knute Buehler's campaign. He's the Republican candidate for governor. We received a statement that read: "A month of recovery is great, but what we need is leadership to create immediate and lasting change. That’s why Knute released a plan to cut opioid abuse-related deaths by 50 percent. The opioid epidemic has been devastating communities across Oregon for far too long. Knute championed new reforms in the legislature to improve data sharing, enhance provider education, and increase access to life-saving overdose treatments."

Governor Brown has set a Sept. 15 deadline for the Oregon Alcohol & Drug Policy Commission to come up with a strategy to combat drug addiction in the state.

© 2018 KGW