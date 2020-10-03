PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum teamed up on Tuesday to release a public service announcement on the coronavirus.

The video, posted on the governor’s YouTube page, explains how young Oregonians can stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. Tips include washing your hands more often and avoid touching your face.

The message comes on the same day that Oregon health officials announced the first positive test in a Multnomah County resident.

Oregon currently has 15 total cases of COVID-19.

