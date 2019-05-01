Oregon Governor Kate Brown called the state investigation findings that lawmakers didn’t do enough to stop sexual harassment at the Capitol “very, very concerning”.

The governor responded to the report during a taping of KGW’s Straight Talk on Friday. She said harassment is unacceptable and admitted that culture change is difficult without time, education and training.

The report by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries deemed the Capitol a hostile work environment.

RELATED: Investigation: Oregon lawmakers lax on stopping sexual harassment

“I need to be very, very clear. Sexual harassment, harassment of any kind in the workplace, whether it is in the Capitol or in our courtrooms or in our classrooms is absolutely unacceptable,” said Brown.

Brown said state leadership is working to implement an office of equity so people have a safe, confidential place to get help when they need it.

“We’re making sure that all of our state agencies have consistent policies in place,” Brown said. “We want to make sure that people who feel uncomfortable, who feel they are being harassed at work, have a safe place to work and that appropriate action is being taken.”

Employees in Brown's office went through harassment training last year, she said.

“I know that [Senate] President Courtney and Speaker Kotek are working on the recommendations from the Oregon law commission and making sure that the Capitol is a workplace where people feel safe and comfortable.”