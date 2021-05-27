x
Gov. Kate Brown blocks motorcycle 'lane splitting' bill

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow motorcyclists to drive between slowed or stopped traffic. 

But Gov. Kate Brown this week vetoed the measure, citing public safety concerns. 

Her decision came despite bipartisan approval and hundreds of letters of written testimony, overwhelmingly in support of the “lane splitting” legislation.

The bill would have allowed motorcyclists to drive between lanes, on multilane highways, when traffic slowed to 10 miles per hour. 

A legislative override of Brown's veto would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

