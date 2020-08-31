Gov. Brown announces new Oregon State Police superintendent

x
Terri Davie, a 24-year veteran of law enforcement in Oregon, will assume the role Nov. 1, pending approval from the state Senate.
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced her choice to lead the state’s largest law enforcement agency. 

Brown said Monday in a statement that Terri Davie is a 24-year veteran of law enforcement in Oregon. 

Davie will assume the role Nov. 1, pending approval from the state Senate.

Brown says Davie has a strong record of leading by example with a focus on inclusivity. Brown says she is dedicated to listening to community voices, including Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal communities, as the state works toward a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon. 

Previous superintendent Travis Hampton announced his retirement earlier this month. 

