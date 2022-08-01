GOP lawmaker arrested, accused of disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair

Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County Fair on suspicion of disorderly conduct and one other charge.

CANBY, Ore. — A state lawmaker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer at the Clackamas County Fair in Canby, Oregon.

Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night and told The Oregonian/OregonLive the incident happened after the rodeo when he had four beers and then lit a cigarette. A woman asked him to put it out.

“I was kind of caught off guard,” he said.

Hieb said the woman summoned officers. He didn't say exactly how he responded to her request.

Hieb said he told law enforcement he was carrying a permitted concealed weapon. Officers, he said, put him in handcuffs and disarmed him. Hieb, who was wearing a campaign shirt with his name on it, was then arrested and issued an exclusion from the fair, he said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Hieb was arrested and released.

Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners — replacing House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, who stepped down to run for governor.

He said he’s not sure whether he can continue to campaign for House District 51.