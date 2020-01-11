Marysville woman’s ballot counted with the help of a good Samaritan

The Marysville mother of three thought her ballot was lost forever, until someone showed her there's plenty of good people still out there.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — With a little help from a good Samaritan, Dawn Gonzalez of Marysville will be one of the nearly 68% of Washington state voters who have already turned in their ballots for this year’s election.

“I know that this is an important election,” she said.

Gonzalez and her three kids had gone to Bothell on Tuesday for a doctor’s appointment.

“[I] had my daughter in the car and she didn’t want to get her flu shot that day, so that was a whole ordeal to get her out of the car,” she said.

Also in the car – her ballot. Filled out and ready to be dropped off. But somehow, that ballot fell out of her car and Gonzalez had no idea until she got home.

“I looked in my car, up and down, sideways, underneath the seat and the glove box and it’s not there... and thought okay I must have taken it inside at some point and…. nothing,” she said.

Gonzalez admits she wasn’t aware she could replace her ballot and after two days of searching assumed it was lost.

“[Then on] Thursday morning [I] woke up to a random text message with a photo, and the first thing I noticed about that photo was it looked a lot like my ballot,” she said.

A woman had found Gonzalez's ballot on a bench and not only picked it up -- she turned it in for her, too.

“My jaw dropped when I opened the text that morning, to be like oh my god,” Gonzalez said.

The text message read: “Hello Dawn, I found your ballot sitting on a bench in an office building in Bothell, I just dropped it in a mailbox. didn’t think to check with you though until after I let go of it.” It included a photo of her ballot.

She replied to the text thanking her for being so kind and said she is incredibly grateful for her.

“I did a very brief thank you, but I do feel like I should reach out again and say 'hey I really do appreciate you being a good person,' and it's important right now,” she said.

Gonzalez checked the status of her ballot online and as of Friday it was listed as “Accepted.”