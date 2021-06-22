S-503 Fire on Warm Springs Reservation 20% contained; 6,046 acres burned

A level 2 "get set" evacuation order remains in place for Walters Corner and the Pine Grove community as of Tuesday.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — The S-503 Fire has burned about 6,046 acres along the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation. It's 20% contained as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 8.

There are no reports of injuries or structures burned.

Officials said in a news release that a containment line around the entire fire perimeter has been completed, but "much work remains to secure the line." They said cooler temperatures allowed firefighters to make significant progress toward containment.

Firefighters are watching closely for spot fires popping up as dried fuels remain receptive to sparks. Heavy lift helicopters have been helping firefighters with water drops to cool hot spots.

Flying aircraft, including drones, over the fire area is prohibited for safety reasons.

Firefighters have been working through the night to get the fire under control.