PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a robbery where a man was shot and injured.

The incident took place on August 19, 2019, in the area of SE Gladstone Street and SE 51st Ave. The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

Robbery detectives have been following up on the case, according to the Portland Police Bureau, and have released photographs and video in hopes that the public may be able to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Robbery Detective Kenneth Reynolds at (503) 823-0407 or Kenneth.reynolds@portlandoregon.gov

RELATED: Man wounded in East Portland shooting