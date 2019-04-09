NEWBERG, Ore. — A Newberg 7-year-old is asking for the public’s help to bring her best friend and four-legged protector home. Her dog, Ollie, has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Cicely Corsetti put on a brave face Tuesday. It's something she has gotten used to after this last year.



“I got a tumor when I was in kindergarten and it hurt really bad,” Cicely said.



In 2018 her family brought her to the doctor for what they thought was a bad sinus infection, but it was actually a brain tumor the size of a tangerine.



“It's just been kind of a tough year for our family,” Cicely’s mom, Melissa Corsetti, said.



Thankfully the tumor was benign, and surgeons were able to almost entirely remove it. However, recovery hasn't been easy on the sweet soft-spoken little girl. Through it all, though, her best friend Ollie was right by her side.



“They're just best buds til’ the end,” Melissa said. “And he just follows her around the house.”

Corsetti family





Things were looking up for Cicely and her family. At her last doctor's visit, they got the news they had hoped for: Cicely is tumor-free.



“We were just really excited about the news. She's been a trooper and she's been really blessed,” Melissa said.



The family decided to celebrate with a trip to Hawaii - a much-needed break from a scary and stressful period they were ready to put behind them.



“Just kind of metaphorically washing off some of the stress that we've had over the past year and being in the sunshine. We had a lot of joy. It was really fun,” Melissa said.



But back at home, a family member was watching Ollie in Beaverton. The 10-year-old beagle/pug mix got scared and ran off. Friends and family searched the area immediately and put up flyers, but Ollie has not been seen since Aug. 22.

Cicely’s mom and dad decided to wait to tell her until they returned home to Oregon.



“This was such a celebration trip that we didn't want to ruin it and she'd just be so worried and want to come home,” Melissa said. “So, we waited until we got home, and I told her. She just -- she got really sad.”

Corsetti Family





“It was pretty sad because Ollie is my favorite dog in the house because he protects me,” Cicely said.



She is a tough kid with a big heart. You may remember, KGW followed her story back in 2018 when Cicely opened a lemonade stand. She did it to raise money to buy her Providence St. Vincent doctors pizza. A delicious way to say thank you.



“Because they helped me a lot,” Cicely said.



But now, this kind-hearted and courageous little girl needs your help to bring her protector and best friend home.



“My heart would fix-up. It wouldn't be broken anymore, and I would hug Ollie and I would be so happy,” she said.

Ollie is a 10-year-old puggle (pug/beagle mix). He is brown with a little white on his chest and was wearing a blue collar when he ran off.



He was last seen near SW Murray Blvd. and SW Jenkins Road in Beaverton, near the VillaSport Athletic Club.



Being half beagle, the family thinks Ollie may be trying to find his way home to the Newberg area.



If you know where he is, please contact Shane Corsetti on Facebook.

Anyone who sees Ollie can call 971-219-5608 or 503-367-8030.