VANCOUVER, Wash. — A girl was struck by a driver in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 114th Street just after 3 p.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a minivan was westbound on 114th Street when the girl ran in front of the vehicle.

The girl was awake at the scene when she was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately say how old the girl is, or whether her injuries were life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The sheriff’s office said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.