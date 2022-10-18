Investigation into death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle continues

On Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was the body of Keyaleas Brewer who was found around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

SEATTLE — Detectives are asking for help as they continue to investigate the death of a 16-year-old girl found dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle earlier this month.

The King County Sheriff's Office asks drivers who were traveling southbound on SR 509 between the First Avenue Bridge and the 112th Street exit between 5-7 a.m. for any dash cam footage they may have. Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers.

the Medical Examiner's Office hasn't determined Brewer's cause of death. As of Tuesday, the sheriff's office was still calling the case simply a death investigation.

People living nearby said crime isn't uncommon in the area.

Michelle Bordeaus said she frequently hears gunshots coming from the highway. A bullet was shot into her home about a month ago.

"I can't say that I'm too surprised, only because of how people drive on 509 and shoot guns into the air," she said. "I mean, it's so wide open."

Bordeaus works evenings and came home around 10:45 p.m. She said she didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

Another neighbor was surprised to learn that Brewer was found below his home on the highway.