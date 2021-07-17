Girl escapes burning home through bedroom window in Longview

The 12-year-old girl was asleep when a mobile home caught fire; she and several pets survived. Officials said there were no working smoke detectors inside.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl awoke to find her mobile home burning Saturday morning in Longview.

The Longview Fire Department said the home caught fire at the El Patio Mobile Home Park off California Way near State Route 432. Firefighters responded at about 9:05 a.m.

Officials said the girl had been sleeping in a back bedroom when she woke up to smoke.

The hallway outside the bedroom was filled with smoke and heat. She got out through a broken window.

Several pets that were inside the home also got out safely, except for one cat that died in the fire. Firefighter Nick White rescued a kitten that had been trapped inside.

The fire department said the fire may have started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.

During their investigation, officials learned there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

In a news release, Battalion Chief Eric Koreis stressed that every home should have working smoke detectors — one in common areas on each floor and one in every bedroom.

"Working smoke detectors are a critical piece of safety equipment that need to be in every home,” said Koreis. “Today’s fire was an avoidable near-miss – smoke detectors would have provided much earlier warning."