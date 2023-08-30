Young girl dies after 'tragic accident' in Northeast Portland pool

The girl was found unresponsive in the water on Friday night and taken to a hospital. She died on Monday, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A young girl was found unresponsive in a pool at the Montavilla Community Center Friday night and died three days later, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday morning.

The girl was found in the water at the center's outdoor pool, according to a news release from Parks & Rec. Bureau staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived to take her to a hospital. She passed away on Monday, the bureau said.

"My thoughts are with the family and the community," city commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees Parks & Rec, said in a statement. "I'm devastated by this tragedy. And I know that the community and everyone within PP&R grieves as well."

The bureau did not disclose the girl's identity or age, saying it wanted to respect her family. It also did not disclose any additional details about the circumstances of the incident.

"I am heartbroken," Parks & Rec director Adena Long said in a statement. "I have directed Portland Parks & Recreation staff to partner with other City teams to participate in an investigation to see what we can learn from this tragic incident. PP&R’s goal is to provide the safest environment possible for the community. Our deepest, most heartfelt thoughts are with the family at this time."

