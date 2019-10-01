VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 7-year-old girl was struck by a driver in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl landed 20-30 feet away from the minivan after she was struck, firefighters said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 114th Street just after 3 p.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was westbound on 114th Street when the girl ran in front of the vehicle.

The nearby Sonshine Christian Elementary School had just released for the day before the crash.

The girl was awake at the scene when she was taken to a hospital. Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 said the girl was complaining of back pain. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The sheriff’s office said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.