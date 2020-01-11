The pumpkin weighed 1,324 pounds and was grown by Jim Sherwood.

SEASIDE, Ore. — An event put on by the Seaside Downtown Development was a smashing good time with a giant pumpkin drop for a good cause.

The event took place in a parking lot in downtown Seaside, Oregon at noon today.

The pumpkin weighed 1,324 pounds and was grown by Jim Sherwood.

The pumpkin drop was part of a fundraiser for Vegan's for Animals. There was a contest for people to guess the weight and how far of a distance the pumpkin chunks flew away. The furthest chunk went 64 feet.