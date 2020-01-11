SEASIDE, Ore. — An event put on by the Seaside Downtown Development was a smashing good time with a giant pumpkin drop for a good cause.
The event took place in a parking lot in downtown Seaside, Oregon at noon today.
The pumpkin weighed 1,324 pounds and was grown by Jim Sherwood.
The pumpkin drop was part of a fundraiser for Vegan's for Animals. There was a contest for people to guess the weight and how far of a distance the pumpkin chunks flew away. The furthest chunk went 64 feet.
Don't worry though, these leftovers weren't wasted. They were taken to Vegan's for Animals to help feed pigs there.