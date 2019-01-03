BEAVERTON, Ore. — A father and son duo in Beaverton helped stop two car prowlers in the middle of the night earlier this week.

Sean Rubbert, 18, had heard about car break-ins in his neighborhood, so one night when he was up late, he looked outside his window for a while looking for potential prowlers.

He then went to bed, but moments later was awoken by lights from his father's truck turning on.

"My room completely lit up, because he opened the door to the pick-up and the lights in the bed of the car turned on," Sean said.

He immediately ran to his father's room to wake him up.

"Next thing I know, he's shaking me awake, yelling, 'Dad! Someone's in your truck!' So I immediately threw off the covers, jumped up, scrammed down the stairs, caught him in the truck and yelled at him to get outta there!" Steve Rubbert said.

Because Sean saw the car the prowlers were driving before they tried to get into his dad's truck, Steve was able to follow them to grab their make, model and license plate to report to police.

Shortly after, Thai Gurule and Joshua Scott were arrested on theft charges.