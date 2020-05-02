NEWBERG, Ore. — George Fox University freshman Adin Williams has taken his swimming to a new level.

Williams took his first swim lessons at three years old and started competing at age 12. After a standout high school career at Gladstone he decided on George Fox for college.

"I thought it would be a great place for me to get the training that I needed to become a better swimmer,” he said.

It’s worked even better than he could have imagined. At the U.S. Para Swimming Championships in December, Williams won five gold medals and set two American records. He was also named to the U.S. national team and could swim at the Paralympic Games in August.

“The results he’s having now are the result of all the work he’s put in," said Natalie Turner, director of swimming at the university.

