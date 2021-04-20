Oregon leaders, law enforcement react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Local leaders issued statements in response to the former Minneapolis officer being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of George Floyd. After his trial, Gov. Kate Brown called the jury's decision "a single step toward police accountability."

George Floyd’s life mattered. Thousands of people, including in Oregon, took to the streets to call for racial justice and police reform. A call for an America where Black Lives Matter.



Today’s verdict is a step toward that goal, a single step toward police accountability. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 20, 2021

Chauvin killed Floyd on May 25, 2020, by kneeling on his neck for several minutes. Bystander video of the incident triggered protests for racial justice and police accountability across the nation. Portland has been an epicenter for the unrest, seeing more than 100 consecutive nights of protests last year, some of which turned into riots. Demonstrations have carried on into 2021.

"Justice was served today," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement following Tuesday's guilty verdict, calling it "an encouraging waypoint on the long road to justice and equity."

That we live in a world where this can be the outcome gives me hope about the future and our ability to make the reforms we need in Portland. My colleagues on the City Council and I are committed to the hard work ahead. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) April 20, 2021

Wheeler declared a state of emergency Tuesday to prepare for the possibility of unrest in the city following Chauvin's trial, saying local law enforcement agencies, Oregon State Police and "select National Guard members" will be in place if needed.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said although the verdict delivered justice, "it will not, by itself, transform the criminal justice system that took the life of George Floyd."

He added, "This moment must serve to remind us of the tremendous gulf between where we are and where we truly must be."

Several Oregon law enforcement leaders and agencies released statements in response to Chauvin's trial:

Statement from Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese. https://t.co/lT0dkyx10A — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) April 20, 2021

Press Release: Acting Chief Davis' Statement Regarding Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Link: https://t.co/2P1PeQ3Mnx pic.twitter.com/kIhNofl7Fu — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 20, 2021