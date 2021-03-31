Live: Derek Chauvin trial continues with Minneapolis firefighter, other bystanders

Genevieve Hansen continued her testimony about the day she says she tried to render aid to George Floyd.

Wednesday, March 31

Defense resumed questioning of off-duty firefighter who called 911 on officers, wanted to render aid to George Floyd

Judge warned her Tuesday, 'Do not argue with the court'

Prosecution called another 19-year-old bystander

18-year-old who filmed bystander video of Floyd delivered emotional testimony Tuesday: 'When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad'

Four young bystander witnesses testified, one as young as 9 years old

Court resumes Wednesday morning in the Derek Chauvin trial after an emotional day of testimony from the prosecution's witnesses.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

The last person to speak from the stand on Tuesday was Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen, a bystander who was at 38th and Chicago on May 25, 2020. She was off-duty that day, but testified that she wanted to provide medical attention to Floyd. She said the police officers did not allow it.

Judge Peter Cahill interrupted Hansen's cross examination by defense attorney Eric Nelson to warn her not to argue. She finished her testimony Wednesday with a single question from defense: Did she show an ID to officers on the scene? She said no. The prosecution asked her if she had her ID with her, and she again said no.

Earlier on Tuesday the jury heard from several bystanders, many of them 18 or younger, about what they saw that day. Several expressed regret that they could not do more to help Floyd.

One young woman who was 17 at the time told the prosecution through tears, ""I felt like I was failing him."

Wednesday, March 31

9:40 a.m.

The prosecution called 19-year-old Christopher Martin to the stand Wednesday morning.

He said in May of 2020, he was living above Cup Foods with his mom and his sister. He also worked at the store as an employee.

9:30 a.m.

The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin finished his cross-examination of Genevieve Hansen Wednesday morning with just one question.

Eric Nelson asked the Minneapolis firefighter if she showed any identification to officers on the scene of George Floyd's arrest when she asked them to let her render aid. She said she did not.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank returned to question Hansen on redirect, asking her if she had any ID on her that day. She said she did not. Hansen has previously testified that she was off duty on May 25, 2020.

Tuesday, March 30

Before Genevieve Hansen testified, prosecutors played bystander video for the jury that showed her asking officers to check Floyd's pulse.

In the video, Hansen tells officers that she's a Minneapolis first responder.

"The fact that you guys aren't checking his pulse and doing compressions if he needs them, you guys are on another level," she can be heard saying.

"I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man," she later said on a 911 call. "I am a first responder myself."

Earlier in the day, the court also heard from a bystander who filmed the viral video that showed Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd's neck, a woman named Darnella who was only 17 at the time. Through tears, she recounted the events of May 25, 2020, saying, "It's been nights I stayed up apologizing and and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more."

Four young people, including Darnella and her 9-year-old cousin, took the stand on Tuesday to tell the court what they saw that day. Because of a decision made by the judge, they weren't shown on video.

Tuesday also saw the conclusion of testimony from Donald Wynn Williams II, a mixed martial arts fighter who can be heard on bystander video asking officers to check George Floyd's pulse. His testimony was cut short on Monday due to a technical issue in the court's live video feed.

Williams told prosecutor Matthew Frank that when he saw Derek Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck, he recognized the move as a "blood choke."

Williams also told Frank that he called 911 after George Floyd was taken away in the ambulance. He said he didn't know what else to do at the time.

"I did call the police on the police," he said. "Because I believe I witnessed a murder."