PORTLAND, Ore. – A gas leak has shut down Southeast Powell Boulevard for two blocks.

Portland Fire and Rescue said a crew using a boring machine for a new traffic signal struck a natural gas line near 33rd Avenue.

Fire crews shut down Powell Boulevard between 32nd and 34th avenues while they check buildings for gas.

There is no estimated time for Powell to reopen. Avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

