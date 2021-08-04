'Significant' gas leak in NE Portland forces evacuations, power outages

The leak happened near the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prescott Street after a car hit a gas meter.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews evacuated residents within a two-block radius of a "significant" gas leak near the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prescott Street in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue reported.

Portland Fire told KGW that the leak occurred after a car hit a gas meter. Fire officials also said, shortly before 6 a.m., that evacuated residents would be able to get back into their homes within an hour.

Pacific Power reported that it turned off power in the area, leaving more than 3,500 customers are without power. The company said the power would be restored as soon as they're cleared to do so. As of 6:20 a.m., Pacific Power's outage map showed that only 83 customers were still without power.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed in the area while crews make repairs.

Significant gas leak MLK/NE Prescott. Fire crews evacuating residents within a two block radius. Residents who self - evacuate, @trimet buses enroute to MLK/NE Going to provide shelter. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 4, 2021