PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Johns Christian church recently put up no loitering and no camping signs at a lot which they plan to lease for a tiny home, homeless village.

The lease will be with Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services.

A spokesman said the signs are a result of miscommunication.

“There were some advocates who were starting an intentional community elsewhere in St. Johns – they briefly set up shop on that land- thinking it was open. Some of the folks were told the church had welcomed them there—that was not true,” Denis Theriault said.

Video: Can churches impact the homeless crisis?

Theriault said plans to build a tiny home village with 20 units is on track and it could be open in the Spring of 2020.

Many in the surrounding neighborhood support the idea but others are banding together to try and stop it. Those who are against the village created a website: www.neighborsforhealthycommunities.com

Related content